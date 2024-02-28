Elimination Chamber fallout doesn’t help Raw’s numbers

The Feb. 26 Raw was the first episode of WWE television after last Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event, but the official start of WrestleMania programs featuring that show’s big winners didn’t prove to be as big a draw as the previous Monday’s loaded go home.

According to Wrestlenomics, this week’s Raw had an overall audience of 1,738,000 and did a .57 rating with 18-49 year olds. Both are down from the previous week, and on the low end of what the red show’s been doing since Royal Rumble last month.

But the site also reports Raw finished first on cable Monday night, so...

We’ll see how next week’s show does with big matches featuring the Chamber winners as they move toward their ‘Mania matches by dealing with some history, with Drew McIntyre facing Jey Uso and Becky Lynch taking on Nia Jax.

Until then, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of Raw’s numbers:

* Pre-recorded “Best of” show

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.