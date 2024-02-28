Title, #1 contender, Asylum matches & a return booked for NXT Roadblock

Next Tuesday, WWE NXT will bring us their latest special themed episode, the 2024 edition of “Roadblock”.

As they often do with these shows, and as this will be the last big stop before the brand’s WrestleMania weekend Stand & Deliver event, they’re loading up the card for Mar. 5...

• Tony D’Angelo will face Carmelo Hayes to determine who will challenge NXT champion Ilja Dragunov’s in Philadelphia on April 6

• The NXT Tag titles will be on the line when the Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin) defend against Chase U’s Andre Chase & Duke Hudson. It seems likely that whoever emerges from that one with the belts has a date with the latest main roster act on excursion to NXT — Good Brothers, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. Machine Gun & the Big LG also brawled with Chase U, Axiom & Nathan Frazer, and the LWO’s Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde later in last night’s episode.

• Speaking of main roster act’s visiting the black-and-gold brand, Lyra Valkyria’s present to Tatum Paxley was a shot at WWE Women’s Tag champs Kabuki Warriors. The current NXT Women’s champ & her stalker/friend will try to dethrone the two former NXT Women’s titleholders next week.

• Joe Gacy broke out of wherever Dijak had him locked up, and brawled with his recent rival while still wearing the straight-jacket Dijak put him in. They’ll try again to settle their issues next Tuesday in an Asylum match. If it’s the same thing two current AEW stars (Jon “Dean Ambrose” Moxley and Chris Jericho) did at Extreme Rules back in 2016, that’ll be a cage match with plunder hanging above the ring.

• Shawn Spears will be on hand after his legitimately surprising return last night.

• And they’re already teasing someone else, but it’s pretty easy to guess who this beach scene is for (that would be surfer Sol Ruca, back from her knee injury).

Does that give you enough reasons to check out Roadblock next Tuesday?