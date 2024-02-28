 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE & the wrestling world say goodbye to Mike ‘Virgil’ Jones

By Sean Rueter
We learned about the death of Mike “Virgil” Jones this morning (Feb. 28), and by the time obituaries were being posted his friends, co-workers and others who’d enjoyed or been inspired by his nearly 40 years in and around the professional wrestling business were already saying goodbye on social media.

One thing that jumps out about the reactions to Jones’ death is how so many people have a picture with him, often from his time on the convention/signing circuit where he became famous a second time as a meme. But for as much fun as Jones seemed to have with “Lonely Virgil” over the years, nothing could top moments like this one:

Whatever people remember him for though, it’s clear Jones made an impression on many in his 61 years. As we continue saying goodbye, here’s a sampling of remembrances and tributes to a man most of us knew as Virgil.

NOTE: Where people have quote-tweeted another announcement or a promotion’s message, we’ve cut & pasted their words and linked to their post.

Adam Pearce: Godspeed, Virgil. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Rest well, sir.

Athena: #RIPVirgil Sending my condolences to all his friends and family. On the few occasions we chatted he was always very kind and helpful.

Cheeseburger: A fucking legend both in the mainstream and independents. Setting up the big gimmick table in the sky RIP Virgil!

Thanks for the memories, sir. Rest in peace and power.

