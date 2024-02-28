WWE & the wrestling world say goodbye to Mike ‘Virgil’ Jones

We learned about the death of Mike “Virgil” Jones this morning (Feb. 28), and by the time obituaries were being posted his friends, co-workers and others who’d enjoyed or been inspired by his nearly 40 years in and around the professional wrestling business were already saying goodbye on social media.

One thing that jumps out about the reactions to Jones’ death is how so many people have a picture with him, often from his time on the convention/signing circuit where he became famous a second time as a meme. But for as much fun as Jones seemed to have with “Lonely Virgil” over the years, nothing could top moments like this one:

The memories from this moment… RIP Virgil pic.twitter.com/BOktlmQiI6 — Jonny Loquasto (@JQuasto) February 28, 2024

Whatever people remember him for though, it’s clear Jones made an impression on many in his 61 years. As we continue saying goodbye, here’s a sampling of remembrances and tributes to a man most of us knew as Virgil.

NOTE: Where people have quote-tweeted another announcement or a promotion’s message, we’ve cut & pasted their words and linked to their post.

WWE is saddened to learn that Michael Jones, known to WWE fans as Virgil, has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Jones’ family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/i9QDodn9BD — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2024

Fly high Virgil. — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) February 28, 2024

RIP Virgil



A good man and a performer who really left his mark on wrestling. pic.twitter.com/1TaBrOqrlg — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) February 28, 2024

Shocked and saddened to hear the news about Virgil.



Rest in peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/G78YZnSPaS — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) February 28, 2024

RIP Virgil, Mike Jones



Virgil was a funny, unique individual that was always cool to me & I’m saddened to hear about his passing. My thoughts go out to his family, friends & fans. pic.twitter.com/0g8fiLVWoG — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2024

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mike "Virgil" Jones. TNA Wrestling offers its heartfelt condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/FoZ5k3tH82 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 28, 2024

RIP Michael “Virgil” Jones. Our interactions were always friendly and very memorable. Godspeed sir. pic.twitter.com/Ez5YR0fmmg — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) February 28, 2024

I remember Virgil cornering me for 15 minutes in a hotel lobby to tell me that when he first got to WWE they invested 300 million dollars into his character and that he was going to be world champion but it never panned out. He always had a crazy story every time I saw him. RIP — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) February 28, 2024

Virgil once regaled me with the time him and Ted DiBiase met Victoria Beckham, in 1992. I now realize he meant Sarah, Duchess Of York. — RJ City (@RJCity1) February 28, 2024

Once when I was about 7 years old it was just me and Dream in a rental car headed to a show when some car legit ran us off the road. It was Virgil and MDM. That’s how I learned what a rib was. RIP — Teil Rhodes (@TeilMargaret) February 28, 2024

R.I.P Virgil, thanks for being a great sport during our shenanigans & for the memories. See you down the road good brother. pic.twitter.com/wfPgtUIUpt — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows AKA Sex Ferguson (@The_BigLG) February 28, 2024

At a show once, I did a stare out into the crowd mid-ring and one of the boys asked if I was channeling Rock/Hogan? I replied, “Or Virgil/Dibiase.” He thought I was joking. This vid is what I was referring to. Virgil was overAF with me after turning on Dibiase. #RIPVirgil #ThankU pic.twitter.com/oBJRVMqb87 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) February 28, 2024

Adam Pearce: Godspeed, Virgil. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Rest well, sir.

RIP Virgil

my respects to a legend pic.twitter.com/LZmoBbXDKA — EFFY. (@EFFYlives) February 28, 2024

I’m sorry to hear that Former WWE star Virgil, real name Michael Jones, has passed away at 61, weeks after suffering 'several strokes' My thoughts are with his family and his numerous fans. RIP pic.twitter.com/cpjjM2fjTF — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) February 28, 2024

And the one worker on the show asked to snag a pic, Virgil said, “$20”, guy responds he’s a worker and Virgil goes, “cool $20.” https://t.co/Y1FlJmBLVI — Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) February 28, 2024

I got to have a lot of fun with Virgil. Thank you and RIP to an unconventional icon. pic.twitter.com/NYFDrWrL3G — Sam Roberts (@notsam) February 28, 2024

Athena: #RIPVirgil Sending my condolences to all his friends and family. On the few occasions we chatted he was always very kind and helpful.

GCW is saddened to learn of the passing of VIRGIL.



He played a memorable part in GCW history, appearing on Joey Janela's Spring Break Part 1, 2 and 3!



We will miss him and remember him fondly.



Rest in POWER Virgil! pic.twitter.com/GM0nUSSvts — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 28, 2024

RIP Virgil



As a performer - an incredible athlete and a reliable soldier.



As a person - he was funny, cordial and unpredictable in all the best ways.



He was a trooper and a friend of GCW. I truly feel lucky to have known him and I'll share my personal "Virgil stories" forever. pic.twitter.com/CADqoMN3hg — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) February 28, 2024

Cheeseburger: A fucking legend both in the mainstream and independents. Setting up the big gimmick table in the sky RIP Virgil!

Rest in peace, Virgil. Sending my love, thoughts, & prayers to his family. #MillionDollarChamp pic.twitter.com/DoBhonduz9 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) February 28, 2024

Thanks for the memories, sir. Rest in peace and power.