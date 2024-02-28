Vince’s stock, Raw’s future, MLW settlement addressed in TKO 2023 financial report & earnings call

Yesterday (Feb. 27), WWE parent company TKO Group released their final 2023 financial report and held their quarterly earnings call to discuss the results with investors.

The full report can be found here. If you’re interested in detailed and informed analysis and discussion of what it contains... you’re not gonna find that here. Those of us with some business background did our best to summarize things when the reports were focused solely on WWE. Now that they’re part of a merged entity with UFC, it’s a much bigger undertaking. We’d suggest subscribing to Wrestlenomics, which will also give you access to a recording of last night’s earnings call with TKO executives Ari Emanuel, Mark Shapiro & Andrew Schleimer, and WWE president Nick Khan.

But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t interesting information from the reports and call that we can share...

Let us know what you make of these items, or TKO’s overall financial picture, in the comments below.