NXT recap & reactions (Feb. 27, 2024): The Boss of bosses

Tony D’Angelo, during this show and last week, signaled big moves in his future. He made it clear that truly asserting himself as NXT’s Don was his number one priority and that it become more than just a fancy title. This all played out in the background while Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov stayed in front like handicap parking. Even when NXT kicked off this week, everything centered around those two men. Melo showed up with enough bodyguards to form a basketball team with one message for the champ: No face-to-face without a contract. And if Ilja got froggy and leapt, one of those bodyguards might turn into a car from Frogger and make roadkill.

For two hours, NXT built up this confrontation between the champ and former champ. They never overdid it but made sure the audience recognized its importance.

Everything started as these contract signings usually do. Then Tony D showed up and everything got flipped turned upside down.

First off, great visual with Tony saying only a couple words and making all of Melo’s bodyguards disappear. It illustrated his sway in a way that words simply wouldn't convey. Plus it’s just a cool moment.

I like adding Tony to this story because it adds a new flavor. Seeing Ilja and Melo go at it at Roadblock sounds fine but to the point Tony made, we’ve seen that already. It also, at least for me, brings some unpredictability to this whole saga. I assumed Trick would either interfere during Melo’s championship match against Ilja or wrestle Melo for the championship at Stand & Deliver.

Now I’m not confident that I know how any of this goes down. Does Melo defeat Tony and get his shot at the championship at Stand & Deliver only for Trick to make his big move then? Does Trick help Tony defeat Melo at Roadblock, clearing the way for a grudge match between former friends sans championship? Is Tony D ready for a match with someone like Ilja?

I don’t know the answer to any of those questions but I certainly want to know. As much as I wouldn’t mind seeing Tony not only get his main event spot but the championship as well, I really want Trick and Melo at Stand & Deliver with that championship on the line. There’s something poetic about defeating one’s former best friend for the championship. Especially after everything Melo did to stop Trick from getting that belt.

That’s the beauty of wrestling though. When it’s working correctly, it’s a toss-up. Tony D just made Mania season in NXT pretty eventful and I’m thankful for it.

B-Sides

First off, kudos to Vic Joseph for that clever Jordan/James reference. I approve, sir, and your doesn’t go unnoticed.

As for the match itself, it was solid. Kelani Jordan and Kiana James naturally contrast, and that always works for me. Their bout told a simple story though: Kelani can’t beat two people. She gave everything she had but didn’t factor in Izzy Dane. Until she does, expect more Ls against Kiana James.

This puts Kelani at a crossroads. Does she keep going at this Kiana problem dolo or does she phone a friend? I don't imagine Kiana has many friends in the locker room so giving Kelani a partner is an easy call from a writing standpoint. Of course if she continues this by herself, it possibly gets her more over.

Decisions, decisions.

Luca Crusifino! The match between the lawyer and the rouge cop didn’t last long, but it certainly made an impression. It started with Dijak seemingly taking control but Luca set it off with a hellacious baseball slide into the commentary table and then talked his trash. Talk your trash, Luca. Talk. Your. Trash.

He’s got the physicality to hang with someone like Dijak and not look silly, but moves as fast as someone not wrestling in slacks. Luca took Dijak to his limit and narrowly lost. That’s a great showing and I can’t wait to see more of the man.

But the interesting stuff happened post match. Joe Gacy broke out of his straitjacket, as you can see up top, and then Luca attacked Dijak with the Don’s crowbar that he pulled from its usual place. NXT showed Luca giving counsel to the family a couple weeks ago, so is there a larger connection? Tony D told Stacks to “go get him” but I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing. I am interested though so that’s the best thing.

Now that’s a surprise! @Real_Valkyria and @TatumPaxley will be taking on The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles NEXT WEEK at #NXTRoadblock! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Hwf9UL2mQO — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2024

Keeping it real here: This segment rubbed me the wrong way. Let me set the stage: Lyra Valkyria hit the ring with a few things on her mind. She wished Shotzi well, promised her a rematch, and gave Lash Legend her props. Then she invited Tatum Paxley to the ring. Tatum, who crawled over the barricade like a centipede, barely contained her joy when she stood next to the champ. Lyra announced that they get a shot at the Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s tag team championship!

That’s huge news right? But then Ridge Holland interrupts that moment so he can get stuff off his chest. Which gives way to the big reveal behind all those cryptic words the past few weeks: Shawn Spears.

AEW’s former chairman walloped (actual word) Ridge with a chair and basked in his handiwork.

The Shawn Spears reveal does nothing for me but I get why it’s a huge deal for the NXT faithful. I’m also not here to ruin anyone’s fun. I do not like Ridge interrupting the Women’s champion though. That’s essentially saying this non champion is more important than a champion. And that his Bruce Banner issues carry more weight than Lyra’s story with Tatum. I’m not even a huge fan of this thing with Tatum & Lyra but geez. Let that segment breathe and give the champ her respect before pushing her aside for Ridge’s anger management and a big reveal. The optics are pretty bad too.

Jakara Jackson stepped to Roxanne Perez after the latter took umbrage with Lash Legend stepping up last week and facing Lyra. Jakara told Roxanne that Lash stays ready so she doesn’t have to get ready, which is something she should do rather than complaining.

So yeah, in any wrestling company, those are fighting words.

And fight they did. Jakara is the perfect person to accentuate this more aggressive Roxanne. Jakara wants to fight; she slaps, she throws hands, she shivs with elbows. Roxanne still flashed her athleticism but she wrestled a bit more dirty. She only attempted the Pop Rox once—which Lash blocked—and she finished Jakara off with that crossface that she used last week. And much like last week, she held on to it a bit longer than needed after Jakara tapped.

The one funky moment in the match came when Roxanne executed a moonsault and her leg caught Jakara right in the face. It looked painful but Jakara kept going and finished the match so clearly her nose is tougher than mine.

For the first time, Noam Dar didn’t win the numbers game. Jakara & Lash stayed in the locker room which left only Main Man Mensah by Noam’s side. And that’s even worse when taking into account that the No Quarter Catch Clause meant he couldn’t prepare for a single opponent. In the end, Charlie Dempsey captured the Heritage Cup because he got the quick jump on Noam and his crew outnumbered his opponent’s.

Turnabout is fair play.

My one big hang up aside, I enjoyed this week’s show. A lot happened and they gave a lot to digest, but that’s standard this time of year. I didn’t get to the men’s tag team scene in the recap mostly because the Good Brothers weren’t losing to Edris Enofé & Malik Blade on their first full night back in the territory. They teased a Good Bros. vs. Wolf Dogs match and I want that more than anything.

In fact, that’s how I look at this episode: teases about the near future. Nothing felt like a period at the end of a sentence this week. Instead, we got several ellipsis as one story dovetailed into another or one match gave way to something bigger.

I’m looking forward to Roadblock and I hope you are too!

What say you, Cagesiders? Is Tony the right fit for the title picture or should he get lost?