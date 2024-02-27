Shawn Spears just showed up in NXT

Lyra Valkyria had just told Tatum Paxley that the two would be challenging for the women’s tag team titles at NXT “Roadblock” next week when Ridge Holland, of all people, interrupted them to say he needed the floor. He had something very important to say.

While he was in the midst of saying it, the lights went out and we heard a seemingly familiar voice telling us that the truth would ultimately prevail but there is pain bringing it to light. Then, a chairshot from behind, the lights come up just enough to show us...

Shawn Spears?!?

All those cryptic teases in recent weeks were indeed for the artist formerly known as the “Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger, who spent the past few years working in AEW as Shawn Spears. It’s worth noting the latter name is how he was referred to by commentary.

His deal came up at the end of 2023 and WWE quickly moved to bring him back into the fold. He’s 43-years-old, sure, but he’s back where he had arguably his most success in NXT. We’ll see what Shawn Michaels and co. can whip up for him.

