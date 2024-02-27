We need Chad Gable vs. GUNTHER at WrestleMania 40

WWE lined up a bunch of potential challengers for GUNTHER and his Intercontinental championship at WrestleMania 40 on Monday Night Raw in San Jose this week, from Sami Zayn, to Damian Priest, to Dominik Mysterio, to Chad Gable.

But while Zayn would be intriguing for the story they’ve been building with his character, and Priest would be interesting if only for the Money in the Bank contract, and Dominik being fun because it’s Dominik, I’m here for Gable. That man deserves this.

Consider:

To me… it just means more.



I wasn’t just randomly reminded of this last night. ⁣

⁣

I wanted to share a piece we made back during the Holidays. I’ve used it as personal motivation and watched it every day as a constant reminder of my why.



To me.. it just means more. pic.twitter.com/mPYCoxzNKX — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) February 27, 2024

Gable has the story, rich with depth, and he’s gone to battle with GUNTHER before, coming so painfully close to getting the job done. We know they can create magic already. Gable has done nothing but be great the entirety of the time he has worked for WWE.

It’s time to give him his big moment.

Do it already, damn it.