Booker T is coming back to NXT

In news that some of you probably won’t like*, on Monday’s episode of his The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that he’ll be back doing commentary for WWE NXT when the show goes live tonight (Feb. 27).

“I’m going back to work. I’m going back to work [Tuesday], guys. Make sure you catch me on NXT. I can’t wait to get back, I’m excited. I’m probably about 98 percent, and I’m good to go.”

Prior to Feb. 4’s Vengeance Day premium live event, Booker shared that he’d be missing that show and a few weeks of television due to an unspecified medical procedure. Wade Barrett and Byron Saxton have filled in ably alongside NXT play-by-play voice Vic Joseph in the Hall of Famer’s absence, but now... SHUCKY DUCKY QUACK QUACK... Book’s back!

Share your enthusiasm or lamentations below. And regardless of your reaction, join us in our live blog for NXT at 8pm ET.