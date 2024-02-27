WWE’s Director of Longterm Creative gets a new title & focus

Back in 2022, coming off a campaign to reintroduce Bray Wyatt to the WWE Universe that had fans literally chasing (white) rabbits, the company hired Rob Fee, one of Wyatt’s collaborators on the project, as its Director of Longterm Creative.

Sadly, we didn’t get to see what Wyatt, Fee & company had planned for the Uncle Howdy saga. But Fee’s hung around, and made contributions in other areas. For instance, R-Truth recently gave him credit for coming up with the “Tom & Nick Mysterio” line Truth’s used in his program with The Judgment Day.

Now, the former Disney television & Marvel Comics creator has revealed he’s got a new job title and focus at WWE — he’s the Director of Character Development.

Some exciting news!



Last year I moved to Florida to be able to work w/ talent directly on every aspect of their characters.



Today my title is officially WWE Director of Character Development!



So honored to work w/ our INCREDIBLE team & the best roster of talent imaginable. — rob fee (@robfee) February 27, 2024

In a since deleted follow-up post on X, Fee explained a bit more about the role, adding:

“I’ve been working with talent on their vignettes, promos, kind of the WHO they are. It also helps to have a god tier team making you look good”

Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took point on creative shortly before Fee’s hiring, WWE’s been praised for things like making sure more wrestlers have some kind of role to play on television and having their characters behave consistently across appearances & storylines. Having someone like Fee in a role like his new one seems like it should ensure that continues to be the case.

We’ll see if that’s the case — and send congratulations to him for a securing position he’s obviously excited about.