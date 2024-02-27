WWE 2K24 reveals full DLC roster along with Season Pass details

Michael Cole announced a handful of names that will be available as downloadable content for WWE 2K24 during the Feb. 26 episode of Raw. But after a little confusion about who will be on the main game roster when WWE and 2K’s latest collaboration is released next week (Mar. 5 for the deluxe edition, Mar. 8 for the standard one), we waited until getting an official press release to share who you’ll be able to purchase in individual packs or as part of a Season Pass — and when you’ll be able to get your hands on them.

Here’s that press release:

WWE® 2K24 DLC to Include CM Punk, Pat McAfee, Post Malone, Jade Cargill, Iron Sheik and More

Five star-studded post-launch DLC packs available individually and via Season Pass

Today, 2K announced the planned WWE® 2K24 DLC packs that will offer 25 additional playable Superstars and personalities across five unique collections, to be released between May and November 2024*. Among the exciting new names coming to WWE 2K24 are “The Best in the World” CM Punk, WWE commentator, sports and pop culture personality Pat McAfee, music icon Post Malone, red-hot rising WWE Superstar Jade Cargill, WWE Legend Iron Sheik, and many more.

The entire DLC collection will be available for purchase in the WWE 2K24 Season Pass, which is included in the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition and Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition, or available as an add-on to the Standard Edition. Individual DLC packs will also be available as a stand-alone purchase.** The WWE 2K24 Season Pass also includes the MyRISE Mega-Boost pack, which features an additional 200 Attribute Points, and the SuperCharger pack, automatically unlocking several iconic WWE Legends and additional arenas.

The WWE 2K24 DLC will feature 25 playable Superstars and additional bonus items, including:

ECW Punk Pack - May 2024

• CM Punk;

• Bubba Ray Dudley;

• D-Von Dudley;

• Sandman;

• Terry Funk;

• MyFACTION Content: ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card and Superstar Cards.

Post Malone & Friends Pack - June 2024

• Post Malone;

• Sensational Sherri;

• Mosh;

• Thrasher;

• Honky Tonk Man;

• Jimmy Hart - Manager;

• MyFACTION Content.

Pat McAfee Show Pack - July 2024

• Pat McAfee;

• Playable co-hosts - stay tuned for more info;

• MyFACTION Content: Co-Host Manager Cards - stay tuned for more info.

Global Superstars Pack - August 2024

• Jade Cargill;

• Nia Jax;

• Michelle McCool;

• Carlito;

• Kairi Sane;

• Lyra Valkyria;

• Dragon Lee;

• MyFACTION Content.

WCW Pack - November 2024

• Diamond Dallas Page;

• Iron Sheik;

• Mr. Perfect;

• Great Muta;

• Lex Luger;

• MyFACTION Content.

Three editions of WWE 2K24 will be available:

• The Deluxe Edition will be available digitally worldwide, and physically in the US and select territories, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024***, and will be available physically for the rest of the world on Friday, March 8, 2024;

• The Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition will be available - in digital format only - worldwide on Tuesday, March 5, 2024;

• The Standard Edition and Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition will be available worldwide on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

