Cody Rhodes hosts a gender reveal following Raw

Back in the day, wrestling fans brought signs to an arena displaying their support for their favorite superstar. Today, modern crowds do everything they can to make it about themselves. And bless their hearts because Cody Rhodes is willing to oblige them.

As he campaigns to become the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes has proven to be a man of the people by getting up close and personal with his supporters and giving them what they want. And this past Monday (Feb. 27) was no exception.

After Raw went off the air, Rhodes hosted an impromptu gender reveal party at San Jose’s SAP Center after spotting a sign in the crowd that asked, “Cody, are we having a boy or a girl?”

Apparently, the sign came with an envelope that contained the answer.

“I feel like we gotta find out,” said Rhodes.

EXCLUSIVE: After #WWERaw went off the air, @CodyRhodes helped a couple with their gender reveal! pic.twitter.com/ZqgsPIwrBL — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024

Rhodes said he had never done a gender reveal before. Then he remembered he once had one for himself, a reference to his time in All Elite Wrestling, which he said the internet was pissed about. After calling for a drumroll, Rhodes revealed that the happy couple was having a boy.

The American Nightmare then had some advice for the soon-to-be parents.

“If you want to name the boy Cody, don’t, it’s a terrible redneck name, you don’t want to do it,” said Rhodes. “My parents were crazy. I think they were drunk when they named me.”

With close to 40 million residents, California is getting one more, and it’s a boy. Meanwhile, Rhodes continues to be WWE’s resident people pleaser by giving his followers what they ask for. And it begs the question, what requests will fans make in the future?

“Cody, pay my rent.”

“Cody, tell my lousy boss I quit.”

“Cody, please put my Tribal Chief over at WrestleMania.”

That last one sounds good. Let’s do that.

In the meantime, congrats to the parents-to-be, and thumbs up to Cody Rhodes for being eternally gracious with his fans.