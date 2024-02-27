Challengers are lining up for GUNTHER at WrestleMania 40

My main man Cain A. Knight (if that even is his real name) talked about WWE needing to address GUNTHER needing an opponent for WrestleMania 40 on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in his preview for the show.

Did they ever.

First, a brief staredown backstage with one Sami Zayn:

Later, a full blown confrontation with The Judgment Day, with teases of Damian Priest maybe cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on GUNTHER and Dominik Mysterio acting like he was going to be the one to step up:

The Judgment Day makes a declaration and it is vital, they want to get that #ICTitle!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/g8qjH6mMp5 — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024

What was clear coming out of it was they want his title.

Finally, Chad Gable made his case with a deeply personal plea to Adam Pearce:

Gable has already had one hell of a feud with GUNTHER with some awesome TV matches under their belt. Who wouldn’t want to go back to that?

Either way, they’ve addressed the issue of his opponent at the big show. It’s just a question now of who wins the sweepstakes.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: