Raw recap & reactions (Feb. 26, 2024): Cody Rhodes is now predator

When Michael Cole announced the main event match between Cody Rhodes and Grayson Waller, I pondered what shoe might drop during or after their fight. No diss to Grayson at all, but he’s clearly not the biggest deal here; it’s Cody and the Bloodline.

Then we got word during the match that Paul Heyman was in the building. Not Jimmy Uso or Solo Sikoa, and certainly not Roman Reigns, but the man formerly known as Dangerously.

Give the territory props for some clever booking here. Last year, Paul met Cody in the ring and they bonded. They talked about their shared history, the emotion they have for one another, and of course their love for Dusty Rhodes. This was, as that video shows, a very different affair. It showed how their relationship deteriorated in 12 months, but also how Cody’s evolved and learned. After getting beat down, beat up, and just plain beaten by the Bloodline at every turn, including last week, he’s too through, as my mom used to say.

I thought Cody might go a little further in his remarks towards The Rock after saying he’s done playing nice and threatened an unleashing of “holy hell” on the microphone towards The Great One, he kinda just let the anger speak for itself. Maybe they’re saving that microphone tirade for a later day and this was always designed to whet collective appetites. Either way, the segment worked because of Cody’s righteous anger.

One thing I always come back to with Cody is the way his honesty connects. I think he’s corny at times but I never once think that’s not him. He sells earnest better than most because he is that guy and the crowd senses that. So when he’s angry about Rocky slapping him, or even angrier at the fact that Paul E. suggests he keep Rock’s name out his mouth, the crowd hangs on every single emotion. That’s what this whole thing is about; connecting with the crowd.

There’s always talk on the internet about this supposed objective truth with wrestling. Well, with anything really, but we’re focusing on professional wrestling at this site. And what that talk often loses sight of is the subjectivity of emotion. We often can’t explain why a wrestler makes us feel something but that’s the most important thing for any entertainment. Whether it’s happiness, sadness, laughter or screams, the thing that elicits the most reaction usually wins the day. Cody normally comes out on top in that regard and he deserves all the props in one’s pocket for that. He went off on those “suspended NYPD cops” with a chair. Any time a wrestler swings a chair like a crazy person, that’s usually the sign that they’re done playing games. Which explains Cody’s final words:

Last year, Cody played nice with this whole Bloodline thing and thought he’d find a way around it. This year, he knows better. So it’s hunting season.

Shoutout to Paul for having separate phones for Rock and Roman. That made me chuckle. The phone cases were great touches as well.

If there’s one thing this segment missed for me, and it’s not a huge deal but definitely makes me question the storytelling overall, it’s the lack of Seth Rollins. Seth made it clear that Cody’s days of going against Roman, Solo, Jimmy, & The Rock are over. Yet when Paul shows up with reinforcements, the champ is nowhere to be found? Just one of those things that made me go hmmm.

All that said, I like this fire from Cody and I’m curious how him as hunter looks. Is he showing up to SmackDown? Does he assemble his own army? Does he grow dreadlocks, wear a mask, and start using infrared vision to stalk his prey? These are the questions that need answering!

B-Sides

Sami Zayn’s story over the past few weeks is a very relatable one, which goes a long way for any face. Last year, he fought over the tag team championships in the WrestleMania main event. This year? Son is looking for a spot. Besides that, he’s on one hell of a losing streak and can’t solve the riddle that is Shinsuke Nakamura.

All that changed this week when Sami got the W over the Strong Style King in an incredible opening match.

Besides the fact that these two can go, it’s the nature of the win that makes it worth watching. Shinsuke punished Sami for most of this match. He targeted the kidneys (or ribs, or liver, or spleen) and never let up. Any time it looked like Sami found some momentum, Shinsuke cut all that off and came even harder.

But Sami never gave up. Even after Shinsuke nailed him with a Kinshasa, Sami found a way out by getting his leg on the rope at the very last second. Ultimately, Sami’s resilience got under Shinsuke’s skin and, like all bad guys, he lost his cool. He missed on another Kinshasa attempt, and opened himself up for two Helluva Kicks.

Sami got the W, got the monkey off his back, and set his sights on GUNTHER when the Intercontinental champion disrespected the Canadian.

If it’s not Chad Gable who defeats GUNTHER, then I’m cool with Sami getting that honor. This is a great story that deserves a happy ending. Although with the Judgment Day hunting for gold, specifically GUNTHER’s gold, Sami has some competition.

The Judgment Day makes a declaration and it is vital, they want to get that #ICTitle!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/g8qjH6mMp5 — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024

Will it be Chad Gable, who made an impassioned plea as a father? Or a Judgment Day member? Or will Sami finally get his chance at singles gold in ‘24? Someone’s facing GUNTHER in 40 nights. My pick? whoever faces him loses and Damian Priest cashes in and dethrones the longest reigning Intercontinental champion of all time.

Well, there aren’t many words for this street fight between New Day and IMPERIUM. I thoroughly enjoyed the violence, the call back to Ludwig Kaiser throwing a chair at Kofi Kington, and all the aggression. I also chuckled when IMPERIUM teased puling out a table only to put it right back. Way to work the crowd, boys.

IMPERIUM got the W and I’m not mad at it. New Day can withstand any L at this point and IMPERIUM needs to keep building their rep.

Watch the match.

Hateful

I wondered why we got a match between Nia Jax and Liv Morgan. Then Becky Lynch interfered and I got my answer.

Becky and Rhea Ripley got their face-to-face out the way earlier in the show. As Geno and I said in the digital Cageside offices, it felt very generic. The angle they initially played of Becky needing this match with Rhea to prove to herself she’s still got it seems Casper status right now. She didn’t mention it and any signs of the Becky who questioned herself felt like a distant memory. Rhea’s whole thing about behind every good man is a great woman, but she's not behind Becky because Mami is always on top felt like it needed a second pass. I got what she was going for but it lacked the cleverness or bite.

But then this happened.

Which explains why Becky returned the favor. One thing that I loved about Raw tonight is how storylines played off each other and showed true consequences. Becky’s interference cost Liv a win and momentum. These things happen all the time. But rather than just letting it go unnoticed or unmentioned, they addressed it:

That’s not a lot but it’s great. It gives meaning to everything while setting up something between Becky and Liv. Possibly. Or it just makes Becky contemplate those words so maybe she offers Liv an olive branch. Either way, more of this.

Drew’s CM Punk shots were a little funny if not obvious this week. His segment really came to life when Seth hit the ring and made it serious.

For my Elimination Chamber recap, I talked a lot about Drew McIntyre. Rightly so, if I do say so myself. I honed in on his hypocrisy and it reared its ugly head on Raw but with a slight twist, thanks to Seth.

Drew wants Seth to stop messing around with Bloodline business because if he keeps poking his nose on Friday nights, that crew will ruin their championship match at Mania. Again, hilarious coming from a guy who got a victory over Cody a couple weeks ago thanks to Solo & Jimmy.

Seth heard that and responded with an impassioned promo about why he can’t quit Roman. Seth’s mic work is excellent right now. He carried me through an entire story and explained his logic compellingly. He sold me on the bigger picture when it comes to Roman’s crew, and why someone has to stop them. Did he sell Drew though? That remains to be seen but he looked like a man in serious thought once Seth left the ring.

If you can catch Raw on Hulu, or Peacock, or just find a YouTube clip, please do. That clip up top barely does this justice.

This was such a well constructed three hours of television. That’s probably the highest compliment I have. Everything moved well, the logic felt solid, and the big matches delivered. I do wish they gave more time to the women’s matches (Raquel Rodriguez squashed Chelsea Green, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark ran over Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae) but this really hit every other note just the way I like.

What say you, Cagesiders? Who faces GUNTHER at Mania? And when do The Rock and Cody finally do their thing?