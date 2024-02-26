Ole Anderson dies at 81-years-old

Earlier today, Ricky Morton revealed on Instagram that Ole Anderson has died. He was 81-years-old.

Anderson is likely known best to modern fans as a founding member of the Four Horsemen, one of the greatest factions in the history of professional wrestling. He got his start in the 1960s, however, and enjoyed a successful career for many years, including teaming with Gene Anderson in the Minnesota Wrecking Crew. Later, he worked as a booker for Jim Crockett Promotions and Georgia Championship Wrestling. He also worked extensively backstage with World Championship Wrestling.

He never worked for WWE, holding out until the very end after various issues with the McMahon family. Despite this, WWE paid tribute to him on air during Monday Night Raw this week.

WWE is saddened to learn that Ole Anderson has passed away.



According to PW Insider, Anderson had been battling multiple sclerosis in recent years and “had been under hospice care for several weeks.”

May he rest in peace.