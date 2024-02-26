Wrestler told Vince McMahon he was punished for turning down WWE exec’s unwanted advances

Nick Kiniski is the son of former NWA and AWA World champion Gene Kiniski. As many children of successful pro wrestlers do, he took a shot at the business himself. In 1986 and 1987, that included a stint wrestling for Vince McMahon in the then-WWF.

During an appearance on Post Wrestling and Wrestlenomics’ Pollock & Thurston podcast, Kiniski explained why his run in the WWF ended. His story involves unwanted sexual advances from company official Terry Garvin — a first-hand account of the “casting couch” system another former WWF wrestler, Paul Roma, described multiple tag partners dealing with in a separate interview about the toxic environment behind-the-scenes at McMahon’s promotion during that time period.

Kiniski’s account began with being propositioned by Garvin, who held various titles during his time working for McMahon, including vice president of operations:

“He [Garvin] would come up to me and hit on me … I won’t say what he said, but you’ll understand the meaning behind it. He says ‘Hey Nick, let me perform oral sex on you, you can read a Playboy and you’ll have it made for life.’ And, you know, he is my boss, he controls my boss. This is my livelihood, what I want to do, I kind of joked with him, I said ‘Hey Terry, you know, I’m not that way. But if I ever change, you’ll be the first. I’ll let you be the first.’ We just kinda laughed it off. But he was always kind of coming up and joking, and one time he came to my hotel room late at night and I told him to leave. Knocked at the door. So, it put me in a very awkward position, you know?”

In the WWF of 1986, Kiniski was booked regularly on shows and says he was told by another official (road agent Rene Goulet) to lose some weight, with the understanding that if he did he’d be in line for a push. Kiniski says his unwillingness to give in to Garvin’s advances resulted in a change of plans regarding his future:

“There’s no doubt about it. ‘Hey, if you let me do this, you’ll have it made for life financially.’ I mean, there’s no other way to take that.”

After a show in early 1987, Kiniski says he told McMahon about Garvin propositioning him and asked the owner to handle it:

“I called Vince, and I said ‘Hey, Vince, I don’t think this is right. Terry’s hitting on me. I don’t appreciate that and I would like it to stop.’ And Vince said ‘Oh, ok. I’ll deal with it.’ And that was it.”

It soon became clear McMahon had not dealt with:

“Nothing changed. [Garvin would] still say ‘Hey, have you thought about your proposition?’ as he walks by in the dressing room.”

A few months later, after being pulled from an advertised match on a Saturday night card, Kiniski went to McMahon again:

“I talked to Vince, I said ‘This isn’t right, Vince. I complain, and now you guys are punishing me. I’ll finish my bookings, but I’m not putting any guys over. Put me in the ring we’ll see what happens.’ Vince knows I could take care of myself, so he said ‘No.’ I said, ‘I’m done.’ I said,‘I’ll finish my matches,’ ‘Nope, you’re done now.’ ‘Thank you very much.’”

Post’s researching of the dates indicates Kiniski did wrestle his last match around the time of that reported conversation. In a follow-up with Pollock & Thurston, Kiniski said his recollection of exact dates might be off due to the amount of time that’s passed, but that he remembers the conversations very clearly.

If Kiniski’s story is accurate, McMahon either did not remember their talks or lied about them. Post’s write-up of the podcast episode includes this exchange from McMahon’s appearance on Larry King Live from March 1992.

Larry King: Have you ever heard rumors of it [inappropriate conduct by company officials such as a “casting couch”]? Vince McMahon: No, I mean these are things – you don’t hear rumors of sexual harassment. If in fact you have someone that may be gay, then sure, you’re going to hear locker room horseplay, that’s going to happen but just that. Anyone can always come to me, they’ve always been able to come to me and tell me if anything is out of line. King: So, any of your wrestlers could have come to you and said, that the guy in the office is coming on with me… McMahon: Absolutely. Notwithstanding the fact, I wouldn’t have wanted to be that guy because any of my wrestlers would have broken his neck. I mean, you just don’t do things like that.

Kiniski, who signed on with the AWA for a brief time after leaving the WWF before moving on from pro wrestling altogether, explained why he decided to share his experiences now:

“I could’ve talked about it before but I don’t think it would have gotten any traction. And I just don’t want any young people who are in, especially the wrestling business, or any business work where they get a pro-quo, or this happens to them. I think it shouldn’t be in the workplace. “After I got out of wrestling, I didn’t even follow it. Just in the last few years … It was out in the scuttlebutt [about] what happened to me. People would want to call and interview me and stuff, but I didn’t want to be like ‘Hey I have sour grapes and I’m just mad.’ I just moved on with my life.”

Kiniski’s account also prompted Post and other outlets to return to a 2006 interview Barry Orton (Bob’s brother and Randy’s uncle) gave to SLAM Wrestling about riding with Garvin when Garvin was booking the NWA’s Amarillo, Texas’ territory in 1978:

“I didn’t feel threatened or anything. Maybe a little uncomfortable because he was being so persistent because he did it every 30 miles and this was a six-hour trip. When we got there, it was over. I wasn’t traumatized. He was so hurt or whatever that he didn’t even ride back with me.”

Orton also told this story and talked about pro wrestling’s culture of sexual abuse & harassment on a 1992 episode of The Phil Donahue Show that McMahon also appeared on. Prior to his death in 2021, Orton claimed he was blacklisted as a result.

Garvin died from stomach cancer in 1998. McMahon has resigned from all his roles at WWE and its parent company TKO while denying and vowing to fight the sex trafficking allegations contained in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against him, ex-WWE official John Laurinaitis, and WWE itself.