The Rock adds two more WWE dates to his schedule

WWE announced last week that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be appearing on this Friday’s Elimination Chamber fallout episode of SmackDown. In celebrating the fact that show in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Arizona is now sold out, Rocky revealed that he’ll be on the next two SmackDowns, too.

You can feel the uptick, excitement, energy & disruption happing now in pro wrestling.|

It’s super fucking cool to see. Glendale, Arizona SOLD OUT

Your city will never be the same Up next: DALLAS • March 8th

MEMPHIS • March 15th #Smackdown

#FINALLY

#Greatness

#Bloodline

LIVE on FOX 8/7c

FRIDAY NIGHT

@wwe @tkogrp

This will put Rock on at least half of the SmackDown episodes between now and WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. As of this writing, his Bloodline partner Roman Reigns is only featured in WWE’s advertising for this Friday’s show and the ‘Mania go home on April 5 (but to be fair, Johnson isn’t listed for either of the new dates he just announced either, so “card subject to change” and all that).

Could either of these new dates feature the one-on-one match Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock to last Saturday?

Stay tuned.