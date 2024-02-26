More prominent WWE names are being asked about the allegations of sexual abuse, harassment and trafficking that have been made against the company’s long-time leader Vince McMahon. While doing press ahead of last Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event, Kevin Owens and Becky Lynch became the latests stars to comment on the accusations made against their former boss in Janel Grant’s lawsuit and in subsequent reporting.

Both answers were given to Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail.

Owens said:

“Everything that has come out is awful. Just terrible. There’s really no words to describe how sad this makes me feel. “If the people spoke out went through what they went through, that’s terrible. It’s shameful and it can’t ever happen again. That’s what it comes down to.”

Like Owens, Lynch worked closely with McMahon behind-the-scenes and on-screen during her WWE career. Her answer is also noteworthy as, outside of a professional, forward-focused non-answer from Nia Jax at a pre-Royal Rumble press event the day after Grant’s case was filed, she’s the first member of the women’s roster to address the situation.

Asked if she still feels “WWE is a safe place for her, as a woman and a talent, and her young family”, Lynch replied:

“I have been fortunate in my career that I have always felt supported by the company,’ she said. “These allegations are horrible and it’s hard to reconcile as a talent and as a woman. But, my experience in WWE has only ever been amazing.”

She acknowledged “some weird stuff” women weren’t allowed to do prior to Divas Revolution/Women’s Evolution of the mid-2010s. Positive changes that have happened in those areas seem to make the allegations stand out all the more for Lynch:

“Yes, in the beginning there was some restrictions on some things; we couldn’t punch, grabbing hair - there was some weird stuff there - but I was able to push us forward, push women forward and I’m very grateful for that. So this company... [right now] some of these things are hard to reconcile.”

Lynch’s husband Seth Rollins was one of the first current WWE stars to weigh in on the allegations against McMahon & others at WWE earlier this month. John Cena and Randy Orton both did so last week; Orton in multiple interviews.

McMahon has denied any wrongdoing while stepping down from all roles at WWE and parent company TKO.