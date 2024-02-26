WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Feb. 26, 2024) from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, featuring all the fallout from the Elimination Chamber premium live event that went down this past weekend in Perth, Australia.

Plus, the build to WrestleMania 40 proper starts now!

Advertised for tonight: Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch won the Elimination Chamber matches to set up matches with Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins, respectively, and it’s time to build to those proper. Plus, Sami Zayn takes on Shinsuke Nakamura in singles action, The New Day vs. Imperium in a Street Fight, and much more.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 26