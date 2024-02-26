Will a revelation by Cody Rhodes seal his fate?

Cody Rhodes initially planned to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal title at WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble, but he reconsidered following a proposal by Seth Rollins. Seeking advice from others, including The Rock, Rhodes initially stepped aside to let Rock have at Reigns before changing his mind at a press conference a few days later.

Up to now, WWE’s storytelling has yet to clarify Rhodes’ indecision. However, that could soon change after this weekend’s Elimination Chamber.

During an appearance on the Grayson Waller Effect, Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock to a match anytime before WrestleMania. But just before that, Rhodes hinted at having leverage over The Rock. That potential leverage could explain WWE’s odd storyline shift involving Rhodes and potentially lead to a match between him and the Hollywood actor.

“I’m sure one thing that The Rock wouldn’t want to talk about is the conversation that we had that led us to this point; why I stepped out of the WrestleMania main event just to step right back in,” Rhodes told the world.

As of this writing, The Rock has yet to respond to Rhodes’ challenge or what he had to say in Australia. However, Rock is coming to SmackDown this Friday night, so a response from the Great One might have to wait until then. But if Rhodes is serious about going one-on-one with The Rock, sharing the details of their conversation might be what it takes to get him in the ring.

From how Rhodes framed it at the Elimination Chamber, it doesn’t sound like their conversation will paint Rock in a favorable light. If anything, the revelation of whatever they discussed may only further cement Rock’s recent heel turn.

And that could lead to Rhodes’ downfall at WrestleMania.

After Rhodes reneged on whatever agreement they reached, he made a snide comment about Rock’s family that didn’t sit well with him, leading to Rock aligning with Reigns as a member of the Bloodline. However, fans and analysts pointed to possible clues suggesting Rock and Rhodes were conspiring to take down the Tribal Chief.

But Rhodes’ subtle tease perhaps changes everything. If it does, any secret alliance that many speculated on could be out the window and result in The Rock becoming further entrenched with the Bloodline. Consequently, the winner between Rhodes and Reigns would be more uncertain than ever.

And as WrestleMania grows more unpredictable, the chances of Cody Rhodes finishing his story diminish.