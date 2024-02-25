WrestleMania 40 match card & rumors

The next event on the WWE schedule is none other than the two-night spectacular that will be WrestleMania 40, emanating from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sat., April 6 & Sun., April 7, 2024, on Peacock, WWE Network, and pay-per-view.

We’re still six weeks out from showtime and but we already know the top title matches on the show:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Rhodes won the Royal Rumble and then inexplicably made like he was going to step aside so The Rock could wrestle Reigns. Fans revolted and Cody quickly changed his mind, confirming he will indeed challenge Reigns for the title for the second WrestleMania in a row.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

When it became clear Rhodes was indeed going after Reigns again, that left it open to do an Elimination Chamber match to determine who Rollins will defend his title against. He confirmed he’ll be cleared in plenty of time to wrestle on the show. McIntyre then won the Chamber match to book his ticket to another chance to win a major title at WrestleMania, this time in front of actual paying fans.

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE spent many months teasing this out, with these two crossing paths at various times during random episodes of Monday Night Raw. At Elimination Chamber they made it official with Ripley successfully defending her title against Nia Jax and Lynch winning an Elimination Chamber match for the right to challenge her on this show.

Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

After winning the Royal Rumble, Bayley continually teased challenging Ripley for her title so that Damage CTRL could hold all the gold in the women’s division but she caught on to Sky and The Kabuki Warriors making fun of her behind her back and plotting to push her out of the group she founded. So when it came decision time, she kept it personal.

That’s all that is official so far, though they’ve clearly teased out finally doing Jimmy vs. Jey Uso on this show. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles and Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul are two other directions television has made clear.

Like how the big card is shaping up so far?