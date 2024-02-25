In 2007, my friend and I attended a WWE live event at our local arena where we watched “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan face off against William Regal on the show’s undercard. Despite the rising popularity of extreme wrestling and high-flying acrobatics, we were proud to see these two veterans put on a masterclass that abstained from such superfluous activities.

Before the bell rang, we discussed how we thought the affair would go. Sure enough, what we theorized would happen is exactly what Hacksaw and his Lordship gave us.

In reality, the match began during each man’s entrance. Regal came out first, pompous as ever. As he entered the ring, his face became contorted as if he had just encountered the cruel smell of sulfur one occasionally runs into while driving along California’s I-5 freeway. And then came Duggan, with an American flag in one hand and a 2x4 in the other. Even at 53, Duggan still marched with a pep in his step, an eager warrior still ready for combat.

Once the bell rang, Duggan got the crowd going by stomping his feet and leading a “USA” chant, which frustrated Regal to nearly everyone’s delight. As Duggan finally attempted to engage, Regal backed away, drawing the ire of the fans. Now Regal was stalling, and no one liked it.

Once they tied up, Duggan gained control early, but he quickly lost his advantage due to the nefarious means of the evening’s villain. Regal laid it on thick with the roughhouse tactics, as ringsiders called him every name in the book. Even the referee received his fair share of catcalls and jeers because of his inability to spot a foul just inches from his face.

Duggan, the resilient hero, staged a few comebacks but was snuffed out by Regal’s shenanigans. Yet Regal couldn’t extinguish Duggan’s fighting spirit, as Hacksaw finally launched a fierce counterattack of burning jabs upon Regal’s smug mug. The crowd’s cheers fueled Duggan’s determination as he finally put the conceited Englishman down with his signature running tackle.

For at least ten minutes, nearly 8,000 San Diegans in our city’s iconic arena were eating out of the palms of Duggan and Regal’s hands as they served a savory batch of old-school goodness. That night, they didn’t break one table or engage in a daredevil stunt show. Instead, they simply worked a match.

And it was awesome.

Now I’ll turn it over to you, Cagesiders. What old-school exhibitions were you fortunate to be in attendance for? What was your reaction, and how did those around you respond?

Come and share your classic memories in the comments section.