Bring Rikishi in for WrestleMania 40

When Jimmy Uso showed up to cost his brother Jey the Intercontinental championship on Monday Night Raw last week it seemed to make clear the two of them are indeed still on a collision course for a high profile singles match at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia come early April. And if that’s the case, WWE should absolutely think about bringing in someone special for it.

Rikishi.

Their father.

Fans I hear YOU ️

— RIKISHI FATU (@TheREALRIKISHI) February 24, 2024

“When you have 80,000 people either cheering you or booing you. As a dream match for the fans it would be nice. It would be hella nice. … But that’d be great. I mean, you know, everybody would get their photo op. I’d be able to once again be standing in the ring with my two boys and just enjoying the moment of 80,000, 90,000 people sitting there just soaking all this in.”

It’s a big money match on the biggest show of the year with a story rich with depth. Why not add to it by bringing Rikishi in to help his sons settle their differences? It’s a family affair, after all.

I, for one, will be keeping my fingers crossed.