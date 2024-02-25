Rhea Ripley thinks Becky Lynch WrestleMania 40 match is ‘main event worthy’

Shortly after she defeated Nia Jax to retain her women’s world championship in the main event of Elimination Chamber yesterday (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) in Perth, Australia, Rhea Ripley was asked to look ahead to her match with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. Lynch won an Elimination Chamber match earlier on the same card to set it up.

Time for another women’s main event?

“I mean, Mami already main evented her WrestleMania so why not do the next one as well? I think Becky Lynch and I stepping in the ring is ‘Mania main event worthy, I really do. The last time we faced each other was in NXT, leading up to Survivor Series and War Games and that was Mami’s time to shine. And it’s still Mami’s time to shine because Mami is always on top, and I’ve proven that time and time again. “So if we’re given the opportunity, if we take that opportunity to be main event, I hope Becky Lynch is ready. Because she can cut me off and all that, whatever she wants, she can run her mouth about me and say I’m a lazy champion. I just proved I’m not a lazy champion. I went out there and I beat Nia Jax, a person that beat you, Becky. Oh, and I also beat Lyra Valkyria, the person who beat you for your NXT women’s championship. So that’s 2-for-2, so why not make it 3-for-3 and beat you at WrestleMania too?”

Now that there are two nights of WrestleMania, there’s a lot more room for potential top matchups to score the main event slot. Roman Reigns defending the WWE Universal championship against Cody Rhodes is most definitely getting the main event on April 7 but the April 6 slot is wide open.

Is Ripley vs. Lynch bigger than Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the world heavyweight title?

I’ll let you decide.