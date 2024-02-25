Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Elimination Chamber 2024, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Ricochet

Ricochet was knocked loopy in a Raw match in early November. He was back in the ring to work over a dozen house show matches throughout December and January, before returning to action on TV in last month’s Royal Rumble match. He only survived for 5 minutes in the Rumble, but it at least appeared to mean he would be back on Raw programming going forward. However, after working a couple more house show matches in early February, Ricochet has disappeared from WWE action again. I don’t know what’s going on with Ricochet or his booking, but this is the worst time of the year to be missing from WWE television.

Stock Down #2: Street Profits

The main job for these guys right now seems to be putting over The Final Testament. That’s what happened on this week’s SmackDown when AOP beat the Profits in a tag match.

Stock Down #1: Ivar

After failing to qualify for the men’s Elimination Chamber match on the Feb. 12 episode of Raw, Ivar followed that up this week with a loss to Chad Gable. It would appear that Ivar’s road to WrestleMania will probably lead him right into the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which has been bumped off the ‘Mania card the last couple of years.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Tiffany Stratton

Stratton had a breakout performance in the women’s Elimination Chamber and was incredibly over with the live audience. She was getting louder reactions than most of the babyfaces in the ring, and also got to shine with a flashy dive off the top of a chamber pod. Stratton had yet to really stand out on the main roster up to this point, so this performance was a major boost for her.

Stock Up #2: Rhea Ripley

Rhea worked her ass off at Elimination Chamber to have a good match despite Nia Jax not being anywhere near her level in the ring. The end result is that Ripley came off like a huge star in her home country, further establishing herself as one of the top wrestlers in WWE.

Stock Up #1: Drew McIntyre

McIntyre’s win over Cody Rhodes on Raw might have been enough for him to land in this spot on the Stock Report, but Drew capped off his great week by also winning the men’s Elimination Chamber match. Drew is clearly the hottest heel in WWE heading into a world championship match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?