Andrade explains why he signed with Raw

During an interview on an Elimination Chamber preview show for WWE, Andrade was asked why he signed with Monday Night Raw instead of Friday Night SmackDown. His answer:

“Well, there were many things. One of them was because there are a lot of Mexicans and Latinos on the SmackDown roster, which I respect and is great, and there aren’t many Latinos on the Raw roster if you think about it. Many people ask me why I didn’t come with Garza, with Humberto, or with Zelina. They are amazing Superstars, they are from Mexico, they are great, they have a history, but I’ve already faced Garza, I’ve already faced Humberto, I’ve already faced Rey Mysterio, I was with Zelina for a while, I’ve faced Carlito. I’ve seen enough of Mexico against Mexico. There are hardly any Latinos or Mexicans on Raw. That was a part of my decision, that was the most important thing.”

He’s certainly not wrong about the disparity in Latinos on the blue brand as opposed to the red brand. The LWO and Legado del Fantasma are currently feuding over on SmackDown and he admits he could have come in with them but he’s already been there and done that with pretty much all of them.

Why not head for Monday nights and fresh matchups?

The only downside, of course, is that his wife, Charlotte Flair, makes her home on SmackDown. Still, there’s probably a higher ceiling over on Raw, considering the landscape, and he can likely make more of an impact there, at least for now.

And, hey, eventually WWE will surely do another draft anyway.