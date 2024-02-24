Logan Paul made quite the impact in the men’s Elimination Chamber match earlier today (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. He outright cost Randy Orton the match and it looks like his next feud will be a big one, just in time for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia come early April.

But we’re here for another reason.

Logan Paul is an artist, folks:

That is just tremendous.

Owens, too, was eliminated by Orton, and the way they played it made it seem like they could stick with the Paul-Owens feud, at least initially. I mean, see above.

Again, incredible.

But by the end it seemed clear Paul vs. Orton is next. It should be great fun, as evidenced by the fact that Paul managed to be one of the few wrestlers who can legit have zero reaction until he’s in the midst of taking the RKO:

That truly felt outta nowhere both because of how it was shot and the fact that Paul legitimately didn’t react until he was on the way down. It’s the little things, and he is so much better at them than anyone ever could have expected.