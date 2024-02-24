Raquel Rodriguez had an MCAS flare up on the way to Elimination Chamber

Earlier this year, Raquel Rodriguez revealed she has been suffering from Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), which is what led to her having to take a break from WWE. She recently made her return on Monday Night Raw to win a battle royal for the right to travel to Perth, Australia to wrestle in the women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Unfortunately, all did not go to plan, as she has since revealed she suffered a flare up on the flight over:

“If you had told me that on the long flight to Perth Australia for the first time it was gonna blow my face up and turn me the same color as my pink satin pillow case (might have been the makeup on Monday too) I would have still jumped on that flight! Maybe my trip didn’t go as planned but I’m still learning this new body of mine. A big part of being a female Wrestler for WWE is getting to sit in that makeup chair with our amazing makeup team who I love so much and getting to get dolled up. It’s part of being a girl. It’s part of feeling fully the part. At the end of the night, I’m proud I went out there Alicia Keys style. Even if this trip didn’t go as planned I am still grateful that I was blessed to be in Elimination Chamber in Perth Australia with 5 other talented women! And I got to hug a koala bear so it was a win for me thank you so much to the lovely Vanessa of @lymphaticmassageperth for seeing me last minute 3 times to help me feel my best for the chamber. Your grace, kindness and knowledge was a Godsend Thank you to @westozwildlife for the hugs and animal love! A big thank you to the entire WWE medical team! And so much love to my family & friends for the late and early phone calls, prayers and constantly checking on me los amo! On to a long flight home.”

Despite the flare up, Rodriguez wrestled and had a strong showing before being eliminated by Bianca Belair. She recently stated “it’s going to be a while til I can get it fully under control.”