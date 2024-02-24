WWE is finished up at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia today (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) and will be taking the long trip back to the states to prepare for Monday Night Raw in San Jose in just a couple nights. Before all that, though, we can look back on the event that was Elimination Chamber with the full highlights posted below:

It was a big show, considering it made two new matches official for WrestleMania and teased out the direction for at least a couple more.

In the main event, Rhea Ripley defended her women’s world championship against Nia Jax, pinning her clean. It set up a match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, yes, but it was also momentous because she did it back home in front of friends and family.

She couldn’t help but get emotional looking back on everything:

She hates getting teary on camera but you can see and feel how much this meant to her.

Off to the Showcase of the Immortals!

