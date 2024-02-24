Bronson Reed explains why he missed Elimination Chamber

WWE doesn’t head down under often, and it’s even more rare the promotion would hold a premium live event there. So it only makes sense that when Elimination Chamber was scheduled for today (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, the company would get as many of its Australian wrestlers on the card as possible.

Indi Hartwell wrestled for the tag team titles on the Kickoff show, Grayson Waller got a prominent spot interviewing Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on his show during the main card, and Rhea Ripley successfully defended her women’s world championship in the main event.

But what about Bronson Reed?

He lost a qualifying match for the men’s Elimination Chamber match against Bobby Lashley weeks ago and was devastated about it:

My whole life I dreamed of wrestling on a @WWE PLE in my home country.



I've failed my people, myself and my family.



Sorry. — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) February 13, 2024

Later, he would try to dispel some word going around that he would be missing the show due to a pregnant wife:

My people,

Yes, my wife is pregnant.

No, that is not the reason I'm not on #WWEChamber

Thank you for your concerns. Sometimes, the stars don't align. pic.twitter.com/G5Go0kpddU — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) February 22, 2024

Well, about that...

FULL DISCLOSURE:

Originally, I was set to be at #WWEChamber

It would have been an incredible moment. Unfortunately, plans changed.

But everything happens for a reason. My wife and I have had our baby early, I was supposed to miss the PLE to make sure I'm here for my… — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) February 24, 2024

So he may have missed the show but it was for the best of reasons.

“Family is everything and fatherhood is amazing,” his boss, Triple H, would publicly say. “I am proud of you for not only your work, but for the journey you’re now embarking on. Enjoy every moment. You’re exactly where you needed to be!”

Congratulations to Big Poppa Reed and family!