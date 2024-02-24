 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bronson Reed explains why he missed Elimination Chamber

It’s good news!

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

WWE doesn’t head down under often, and it’s even more rare the promotion would hold a premium live event there. So it only makes sense that when Elimination Chamber was scheduled for today (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, the company would get as many of its Australian wrestlers on the card as possible.

Indi Hartwell wrestled for the tag team titles on the Kickoff show, Grayson Waller got a prominent spot interviewing Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on his show during the main card, and Rhea Ripley successfully defended her women’s world championship in the main event.

But what about Bronson Reed?

He lost a qualifying match for the men’s Elimination Chamber match against Bobby Lashley weeks ago and was devastated about it:

Later, he would try to dispel some word going around that he would be missing the show due to a pregnant wife:

Well, about that...

So he may have missed the show but it was for the best of reasons.

“Family is everything and fatherhood is amazing,” his boss, Triple H, would publicly say. “I am proud of you for not only your work, but for the journey you’re now embarking on. Enjoy every moment. You’re exactly where you needed to be!”

Congratulations to Big Poppa Reed and family!

In This Stream

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live streaming results, recaps, reactions, videos, more!

View all 13 stories

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats