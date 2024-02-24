Cody Rhodes challenges The Rock to a match

We know Cody Rhodes is wrestling Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship in the main event of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia but that isn’t until April 7. What about The Rock slapping him in the face after trying to take his spot?

We still don’t have an explanation for why Rhodes stepped aside the way he did before changing his mind, and we came closer to getting an explanation on that during Elimination Chamber. Maybe we’ll learn soon enough.

In the meantime, Rhodes did have an announcement not unlike Seth Rollins before him:

“Rock, you indeed slapped me across the face. And at WrestleMania 40 I am wrestling Roman Reigns in the main event but until then I am wide open. So let’s make it official — Rock, I want to wrestle you one-on-one, anytime, any place.”

It’s hard to imagine WWE giving that match away on television, or even The Rock wrestling a match on an episode of Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown in 2024. But anything is possible in this wacky world of wrestling and you wouldn’t think they would tease it out like this if they weren’t going to deliver on something.

Stay tuned.