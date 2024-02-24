What was ‘Match of the Night’ at Elimination Chamber?

WWE has put a bow tie around its Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, as the promotion wrapped up the show today (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) with Rhea Ripley taking care of business against Nia Jax to retain her women’s world championship in front of her home fans.

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured Becky Lynch setting up a match at WrestleMania 40 against Ripley by winning the women’s Elimination Chamber match, Drew McIntyre booking his ticket to Philadelphia and a battle with Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight title, The Judgment Day retain their tag team titles against New Catch Republic, and more.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but in the meantime, vote in our poll below on what you felt deserves “Match of the Night” honors. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!