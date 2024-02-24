The 2024 Elimination Chamber was anything but a rest stop on the Road to WrestleMania, as WWE’s superstars delivered a brutal showcase in Perth, Australia.

Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre secured spots at the Showcase of the Immortals by earning shots at the Women’s and Men’s World titles, respectively. And Cody Rhodes, set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania in Philadelphia, challenged The Rock to a singles match anytime before then.

And so, as Elimination Chamber provided answers to many WrestleMania inquiries, several questions remain as the path to the Grandest Stage of Them All rolls on.

Does Becky Lynch have another title run left in her?

Late last summer, I wrote an editorial questioning Becky Lynch’s place at the top of WWE’s women’s division, stating:

Though she still has enough cache to add gravitas to a show and elevate new stars, her days as The Man seem long over, even if her moniker as such remains.

Despite a setback against Nia Jax on the “Day 1” episode of Raw, Becky Lynch has been in top form ever since, even before my previous analysis. At Elimination Chamber, she was as crafty as she was smooth in scoring the final fall during the Chamber match to earn her shot at Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World title.

But will Lynch’s Chamber victory stand as one of the final highlights of her incredible career? Or is another run as the champion and flagbearer of WWE’s women’s division in the cards for Lynch?

Whatever the outcome, the clash between Mami and The Man promises to be a highlight of WrestleMania and may even steal the show when all is said and done.

Is a face turn by Grayson Waller or Austin Theory coming soon?

During the Grayson Waller Effect, a situation unfolded involving Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins. Rhodes challenged The Rock to a singles match, with Rollins promising to support Rhodes against Rocky and the Bloodline. Waller, hoping for a scoop, celebrated until Theory, Waller’s BFF, grabbed the mic from his hands and taunted Rhodes and Rollins. That led to a beatdown on Theory by the do-gooders while Waller watched on.

The Australian superstar seemed upset as Theory made his show about himself, especially since it was Waller’s homecoming. The events here have created speculation about the fate of their friendship. Will Theory’s oversized ego result in a face turn for Waller? Or will Waller’s apparent anger lead to fans supporting Theory instead?

The coming weeks will reveal if this incident sparks what could be the first of many WrestleMania showdowns between two of WWE’s rising young stars.

Cody Rhodes wants to wrestle The Rock, but when and where?

Speaking of the Grayson Waller Effect, that’s where Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock to a one-on-one encounter before WrestleMania. Now the question arises: when and where will this potential matchup occur?

One possibility is at night one of WrestleMania, with the winner possibly advancing to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at night two. Alternatively, they could clash on Raw or SmackDown before that, only to have their affair ruined by shenanigans from the Bloodline.

Such an outcome might pave the way for a rumored tag team match featuring Reigns and The Rock against Rhodes and Rollins at WWE’s grand spectacle. However things unfold between The American Nightmare and the Great One, it appears that the path to WrestleMania may have another potentially sharp turn coming soon.

Will Drew McIntyre rewrite his WrestleMania story?

In 2020, the pandemic shut the world down. However, WWE forged on as that year’s WrestleMania took place in an empty building. It was there, in that sad environment, that Drew McIntyre won his first WWE world title.

Since then, it’s been a long road back for D-Mac. Every championship bid in front of a packed house has resulted in defeat for McIntyre, which includes two losses in the last year to Seth Rollins for the World title. Might the third time be the charm?

Prior to winning the men’s Elimination Chamber match, McIntyre, whose character work has been at an all-time best as of late, became only the second person to beat Cody Rhodes since Rhodes returned to WWE two years ago. That victory came with the aid of the Bloodline, who once prevented McIntyre from beating Roman Reigns for the Tribal Chief’s crown.

But with Rhodes and Rollins in their crosshairs, might the Bloodline erase their past with McIntyre by helping him rewrite his future at WrestleMania?