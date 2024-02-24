Seth Rollins claims he’s ‘days away’ from being medically cleared to wrestle

Elimination Chamber today (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) in Perth, Australia didn’t just feature five matches, it also featured an episode of “The Grayson Waller Effect.” Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were the special guests and they both wanted to drop an announcement for the occasion.

We’re here to talk about the latter’s revelation.

“I will tell you this, I got a scoop for you, man. I got a little inside info, I got a little secret. Perth, you want to know a secret? Alright. I am just days away from being medically cleared to compete. And so whoever wins that Elimination Chamber match coming up goes on to WrestleMania to take a crack at my world heavyweight championship I got news for ‘em — they don’t stand a chance.”

Of course “days” could mean a lot of things, and not necessarily the immediate pop up thought of just a few days. It could mean as many as 30, which would be a full month from now, and still in time to make WrestleMania 40 and the title match they’ll be promoting.

Either way, there’s no doubt anymore — if there ever was before — that he’ll be ready.