The Judgment Day retain tag team titles at Elimination Chamber

Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne, now known collectively as the New Catch Republic, earned a shot at the Undisputed tag team championship after winning a Fatal 4-Way that set them up for a top contender match against DIY, which they also won. They got their shot at The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest & Finn Balor at today’s (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) Elimination Chamber premium live event at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

There wasn’t much reason to believe going in that WWE would decide to change the titles over and, well, they didn’t.

That’s not to say Bate & Dunne didn’t threaten the champs. In fact, it was interference from Dirty Dominik Mysterio — who got some promo time before the match and was even more drowned out by boos than normal — that ensured The Judgment Day maintained their edge. He saved them on a pinfall and was tossed for his troubles.

The New Catch Republic threw everything at Priest late but he survived enough to set up Balor for the Coup de Grace and the pinfall to retain the titles.

