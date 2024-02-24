Rhea Ripley makes Becky Lynch match at WrestleMania 40 official

The Elimination Chamber premium live event at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia opened up today (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) with the women’s Elimination Chamber match to determine who would become the top contender to the women’s world championship. Becky Lynch emerged victorious in that match, potentially setting up a big money showdown against Rhea Ripley, one WWE has been teasing for many months now.

First, though, Ripley would have to get past Nia Jax. And they closed the show with that match, making it the main event and I don’t want to say spoiling anything but come on.

You didn’t think they would tease Mami vs. The Man for all this time and not deliver, did you?

If you did, you shouldn’t have.

They delivered on a solid match good enough for the spot it was in, including Ripley hitting a superplex that looked amazing for getting Nia up and over for it. She also got all of a Riptide, and that was enough to score the pin.

Cue the fireworks.

And now The Man awaits in just 42 nights in Philadelphia.

Instead of going off the air with a staredown between the two, WWE faded out with Ripley celebrating with fans.

