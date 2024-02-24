Becky Lynch wins Elimination Chamber

Royal Rumble winner Bayley chose to challenge Iyo Sky for the women’s championship at WrestleMania 40, leaving it wide open for an Elimination Chamber match to determine who will challenge Rhea Ripley for her women’s world championship. Sure enough, WWE booked it for today’s (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) Elimination Chamber premium live event at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

The order of entry:

Becky Lynch Naomi Tiffany Stratton Liv Morgan Raquel Rodriguez Bianca Belair

And the order of elimination (and who they were eliminated by):

Naomi (Stratton) Tiffany Stratton (Morgan) Raquel Rodriguez (Belair) Bianca Belair (Morgan) Liv Morgan (Lynch)

Naomi got the first big spot of the match and then was immediately eliminated from the match. Stratton then went on a tear, looking as good as she ever has in a WWE ring, including a big spot of her own, and then she, too, was eliminated.

The finish came fast and furious once it went to a triple threat — Morgan snuck up on Belair and rolled her up for a quick three count. Lynch took advantage by hitting her with a Manhandle Slam for the pinfall and victory. She only scored one elimination, but it was all she needed.

Lynch vs. Ripley is one step closer to reality.

