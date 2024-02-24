Drew McIntyre wins Elimination Chamber, will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes is going after Roman Reigns and the WWE Universal championship at WrestleMania 40, and that meant finding a worthy challenger for Seth Rollins and the world heavyweight championship another way. That way: an Elimination Chamber match at today’s (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) Elimination Chamber premium live event at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

The order of entry:

LA Knight Drew McIntyre Kevin Owens Bobby Lashley Randy Orton Logan Paul

And the order of elimination (and who they were eliminated by):

Lashley (McIntyre) Knight (McIntyre) Owens (Orton) Paul (Orton) Orton (McIntyre)

Everyone made it into the match before the first elimination took place. Meanwhile, Orton did his draping DDT to the outside mat and immediately started selling like he tweaked his back again, which became the focus for him. Elsewhere, Paul took the big spot, getting speared through one of the pods by Lashley. It wasn’t long after that spot that Bobby was taken out by a Claymore.

Suddenly, AJ Styles showed up and took a chair to Knight, leaving him laid out after a Styles Clash on top of one. McIntyre didn’t look a gift horse in the mouth, taking the pin to get LA outta there.

Owens was taken down after a big back-and-forth with Orton, despite his back injury. He also managed to take down Paul, who had just pulled out the brass knuckles and spent too much time flexing them without watching for the RKO (outta nowhere, of course).

And then Paul, pissed off about the situation, stayed in long enough to lay Orton out with the brass knuckles. McIntyre, ever the opportunist, took the win, pinning Orton to win the match and book his ticket to the big show.

