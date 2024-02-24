WWE takes over Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, today (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) for its Elimination Chamber premium live event featuring two huge Elimination Chamber matches in both the men’s and women’s division. On the men’s side, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley will do battle to decide who earns the right to challenge Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight championship at WrestleMania 40. On the women’s side, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez will duke it out to determine who earns the right to challenge Rhea Ripley for the women’s world championship at WrestleMania 40. Elsewhere, Ripley will put her title on the line against the always imposing Nia Jax. All that, and a whole lot more. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!