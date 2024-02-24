WWE Elimination Chamber goes live on Peacock & WWE Network today (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) at 5:00 am ET from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, but the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 4:00 am ET.

Although it has become the norm to avoid doing a match on the pre-show, this time they booked The Kabuki Warriors to defend their tag team titles against the team of Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell.

There will also be previews of all the matches on the card, analysis, breaking news, and more. The pre-show panel of analysts and experts will break down all the action before the PPV goes live.

