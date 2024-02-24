It’s one thing to predict the winners and losers at Elimination Chamber 2024, but how about taking a guess at the match order for the event?

Elimination Chamber takes place early Saturday morning (Sat., Feb. 24) from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, with the main card starting at 5 am ET, live on Peacock and the WWE Network.

WWE has announced five different segments for the main card of this event. Here is my subjective view of how important each of these five segments rank, ordered from most important to least important.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax Women’s Elimination Chamber Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins Judgment Day vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate

Main event

There’s a decent argument to be made for either of the chamber matches or Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax in the main event.

The men’s chamber match is stacked with main event stars and looks by far like the best bout on paper from a workrate standpoint.

Ripley vs. Jax features the star on the show who will likely receive the loudest cheers in Australia.

The women’s chamber match is a decent fallback option for the main event if WWE decides Ripley vs. Jax isn’t the right fit for that spot.

Why might WWE decide that Ripley vs. Jax doesn’t fit in the main event spot? The only reason I can think of is the uncertainty about whether Jax is a good enough performer in the ring to carry her part in a classic main event level match. If WWE isn’t very confident in her skills but still wants to end the night with Rhea Ripley standing tall, then the women’s chamber match may end the night, with Ripley coming out to confront the winner as the show goes off the air.

Meanwhile, the men’s chamber match is the safest pick from the standpoint of choosing a main event match that will deliver in the ring at a high level.

I’m going with Ripley and Jax for the main event. A lot of the media that Triple H has done this week has come with so many superlative talking points about Rhea that I think they will just ask her to carry Nia to a good match, as Rhea takes her rightful place as the top star on the card in Australia.

Everything else

With Rhea and Nia in the main event, that makes the women’s chamber an easy choice for the opening match of the night. I’ll follow that up with the least important match of the night in Segment 2, which is The Judgment Day’s defense of the tag titles. Grayson Waller’s talking segment will come after that, as I don’t expect The Rock or Roman Reigns will be in the building. Finally, I’ll place the men’s chamber right before the main event, because it could very well be the best thing on the entire card.

Finalized card

So here is my final prediction for the match order at Elimination Chamber 2024, along with guesses on the bell-to-bell match times:

Segment 1: Women’s Elimination Chamber (24 minutes)

Segment 2: Judgment Day vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate (15)

Segment 3: Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

Segment 4: Men’s Elimination Chamber (35)

Segment 5: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax (13)

That’s my prediction for the match order at Elimination Chamber. What’s yours?