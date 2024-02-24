WWE Elimination Chamber is going down today (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia starting at 4:00 am ET, live on Peacock (in the U.S.) and WWE Network (everywhere else).

CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of Elimination Chamber below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.

Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with your favorite pro wrestling website. And remember to keep refreshing! Note: To get in on the conversation on this show, visit our open thread here.

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER QUICK RESULTS

Elimination Chamber : Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez Elimination Chamber : Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul Women’s World Championship : Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax Undisputed Tag Team Championship : The Judgment Day (c) vs. British Strong Style

: The Judgment Day (c) vs. British Strong Style Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE