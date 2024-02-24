WWE Elimination Chamber is all set to take place tomorrow (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. It begins at 4:00 am ET with the Kickoff show leading right on into the main course at 5 am ET on Peacock in the U.S., WWE Network everywhere else, or your local cable pay-per-view provider.

Luckily for you Cagesiders, our staff of learned wrestling blowhards is here to help figure out just how the event is going to play out with predictions for each match on the card.

Let’s get to it.

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER PREDICTIONS

Elimination Chamber: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Geno Mrosko: They pretty much spoiled this already with how they’ve played the past couple months of television. Pick: Becky Lynch

Sean Rueter: There’s a story there for Liv, but it’s not one WWE’s likely to put on a WrestleMania card. Certainly not after all the promotional capital they’ve already invested in another one. Pick: Becky Lynch

Kyle Decker: It feels with the way they’ve booked this that it is a foregone conclusion that Becky Lynch in winning this. And honestly she should because that would be the biggest match for Rhea, who has had a dearth of real threatening challengers. Because of that, I hope they avoid a swerve and go with what makes sense. Pick: Becky Lynch

Claire Elizabeth: No need for surprises here. Just tell the story clean. Pick: Becky Lynch

Cain A. Knight: WWE has been planning Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania for over a year. Pick: Becky Lynch

Marcus Benjamin: I’m tempted to pick against Becky here because there are a few credible stories. But WWE seems too invested in Rhea vs. Becky at the Granddaddy of ‘Em All. A stare down featuring Becky and Rhea as the show closes in the champ’s backyard? Can’t go wrong with that. Pick: Becky Lynch

Elimination Chamber: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

Geno Mrosko: I’m going with what I want to happen just as much as what I think will happen. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Sean Rueter: Tempting to make a prediction OUT OF NOWHERE because I’m hesitant to go chalk on both Chamber matches. And it would be great to see how DM Hunk would react to even temporarily being off the ‘Mania card. But nope, can’t talk myself into it. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Kyle Decker: The winner of this match is obviously Plan B since Plan A is out rehabbing his tricep. So it’s possible that means this is less predictable than we think. But I also think that CM Punk’s return derailed any chance that Drew McIntyre had to win the World Heavyweight title at Day One. He’s been doing the best work of his career and there’s no reason not to reward him. I actually think they find a way to work Sami Zayn in the title match to make it a triple threat (and maybe Sami wins before Priest immediately beats him), but that doesn’t change my pick here. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Claire Elizabeth: I would love a zag here but there’s only two men in this match that wouldn’t feel like an anticlimax and only one man who’s actually been being built in a way that fades naturally into a WrestleMania feud with the ol’ Architect. I have no idea if he’s gonna get his moment in front of the crowd, but he’s gonna get a fair crack at it. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Cain A. Knight: Drew has challenged for Seth’s belt too many times, and his win over Cody on Raw suggests that’s who he’ll be targeting after the story is finished at WrestleMania. That leaves Randy Orton as the most likely person to win this match and fight Seth at WrestleMania, especially when you consider that WWE protected Randy from doing the job to Roman Reigns last month. Pick: Randy Orton

Marcus Benjamin: Gotta give it to Drew here. Like Hansel, he’s so hot right now. And there’s such a dope story here with him doing things the “Drew Way” and getting rewarded for it. Although I’d love it if Sami Zayn got it but I think there’s larger issues there with Shinsuke Nakamura and I think that keeps him off focus. But yeah, not betting against Drew. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Geno Mrosko: There is a much bigger match to make after this, and they can’t make it if they do a switch here. Pick: Rhea Ripley

Sean Rueter: Props to Nia for good work since her return, but that work isn’t good enough to merit doing something shocking here. Pick: Rhea Ripley

Kyle Decker: There’s no way that Rhea Bloody Ripley isn’t winning in front of her adoring home crowd. Pick: Rhea Ripley

Claire Elizabeth: Again, there ain’t no getting offa this train we’re on. Keep it simple, keep it safe, Nia is a fine mountain for Rhea to climb here. Pick: Rhea Ripley

Cain A. Knight: Rhea Ripley isn’t losing in Australia, unless an unexpected injury cuts the match short. Pick: Rhea Ripley

Marcus Benjamin: Shoutout to Nia and everything that’s gone into making her a legitimate threat. But that train stops in the Land Down Under. The only thing that might make the country happier is if Men At Work and Crocodile Dundee show up in the crowd and join the victory party. Pick: Rhea Ripley

Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. British Strong Style

Geno Mrosko: You know what, how about a surprise? Pick: British Strong Style

Sean Rueter: I will pledge allegiance to the New Catch Republic, but I do not see them winning gold in Australia. Pick: Judgment Day

Kyle Decker: I actually wish this was on Raw or SmackDown and Jey vs. GUNTHER was on this show. Because this kind of feels like a filler match on a show that is light on matches as it is (which itself is not a complaint). Given it looks more and more clear that Awesome Truth will challenge, and probably defeat, the Judgment Day at WrestleMania, they’re going to win here. Pick: Judgment Day

Claire Elizabeth: I was all ready to pick my lads just to be contrary but then Deck laid it out all far too clearly and I can’t bring myself to do it. Pick: Judgment Day

Cain A. Knight: The best story is the one where Damian Priest and Finn Balor drop the belts to R-Truth at WrestleMania. Pick: The Judgment Day

Marcus Benjamin: Judgment Day is going home with all the Ws this weekend. Pick: Judgment Day

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Geno Mrosko: They don’t really care, why should we? Pick: Kabuki Warriors

Sean Rueter: You know what? We need a surprise somewhere on this card, and it’s not like WWE takes these belts seriously anyway. Bayley & Dakota Kai can cause a distraction to protect Asuka & Kairi Sane while advancing the overall Damage CTRL/Women’s title program. Pick: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Kyle Decker: If there were any proper build, I could talk myself into seeing the home town gal pick up a win here. But there wasn’t and Bayley’s problems with the new Damage CTRL seem more daunting when they all hold gold. Pick: The Kabuki Warriors

Claire Elizabeth: Ugggggggghhhhhhhh (...what a rush?) listen up Australia I managed to hold it in but now I’m unloading on you why does this show have to be at 6 local time? WWE shows in the US are at 7 local time, which would technically be better! Or even better yet, accept the late night, put another shrimp on the barbie, tie your kangaroo down sport, blow up your video, angry your Anderson, or whatever it is you all have to do when you wake up after going to bed late and not getting enough sleep, and start this bad boy at 10 local so I can just roll out of bed at my normal 8 am wakeup and have plenty of time for my morning toiletries and whatnot before I have to slide into the liveblog anyway yeah whatever Kabukis retain who cares Pick: Kabuki Warriors

Cain A. Knight: Of all the shows to add a Kickoff match to, WWE had to pick the one that requires me to be awake at 4 am ET? I need to borrow an apple from Carlito. Pick: Kabuki Warriors

Marcus Benjamin: There’s no real story here and it’s a pre-show match. I like them getting Indi on the show but yeah, that’s about as happy as she’ll get. Pick: Kabuki Warriors

That’s how we see it going down.

You?