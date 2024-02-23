While Cody Rhodes’ story has been the main focus of WWE television for what feels like forever now, and rightfully so, I may be just as invested in Drew McIntyre’s story. He’s a heel, sure, and I’m supposed to hate the guy, but damn it I want him to succeed.

He’s just been that damn entertaining.

On this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, in a simple backstage interview, he continued adding to his story by making it clear that his entire career has led up to this very moment, where he’ll go all the way across the damn world just for the opportunity to earn another shot at the world championship. If he loses, then it all meant nothing.

Kind of like CM Punk’s return to WWE.

"If I lose, my entire career is about as useless as CM Punk's return to WWE"



He he.

What I really love about McIntyre is how he’s straddled that line between staying true to himself, being selfish in accomplishing his own goals, and being willing to do damn near anything to achieve that. It’s the appropriate progression of his character too, considering he’s been screwed around time and time again and it’s never really mattered what he did to get to that point.

A man can only take so much before he learns the lesson that sometimes the path to the top is paved with the bodies of those you have to step over along the way.

He was in the main event of this show, taking on the uber popular LA Knight in a singles match.

They had a fun match too, made even more fun by Kevin Owens joining for commentary to antagonize Logan Paul, who was also ringside for it. It was only a matter of time before they got involved, and sure enough the match ended in a disqualification because a brawl broke out.

It ended up being one of those brawls where everyone involved in the match ended up taking someone’s finisher. It looked like Lashley would stand tall, with his music playing, and then McIntyre recovered enough to hit a Claymore. His music played and it seemed he would be the guy standing tall.

You know what came next.

RKO.

Orton actually did stand tall.

But this story still belongs to McIntyre.

This show was taped last week, which means they could have done something with The Rock, in the form of a pre-tape. They did not.

They did do a bit with Roman Reigns, as he was happy enough about how things played out with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa going to Monday Night Raw and causing issues for Jey, among others. Then, Paul Heyman recruited Grayson Waller for a meeting with The Tribal Chief.

He sent everyone else away while saying he had a message for Waller’s ears only. That included us.

The cameras cut away and that was that for The Bloodline on this show.

It works in as much as it adds some layer of intrigue to the planned “Grayson Waller Effect” scheduled for Elimination Chamber with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes but, I don’t know, I feel like they could have done some more here.

All the rest

This week’s show opened with an Elimination Chamber preview for the women, as they so helpfully put it, with Bianca Belair sitting ringside to watch Liv Morgan take on Tiffany Stratton. They didn’t have her on commentary, for reasons I’m not entirely sure of. Meanwhile, she played a part in the finish, with Liv seemingly having the match won but Belair hopping the apron because Stratton slapped her, leading to Stratton taking advantage with a rollup of her own. The match wasn’t great, and felt like a time filler.

Cedric Alexander and Ashante Adonis are a tag team now, and they did an entire vignette where they couldn’t agree on the former’s outfit. It sure was something.

Bron Breakker made his wrestling debut on the blue brand, scoring a quick win over NXT’s Dante Chen. It wasn’t a full blown squash, with Chen actually getting a few shots in, but Breakker was never in trouble and won with a big spear. They made the point they were trying to make.

With British Strong Style scheduled to challenge Damian Priest & Finn Balor for their tag team titles at Elimination Chamber, they did the standard booking of pitting them against the other half of Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh before the bigger match. Naturally, the challengers scored the victory to keep the team hot going into the PLE. What this match showed me as much as anything is we need more McDonagh in-ring work. He’s real good at this.

The Street Profits vs. AOP broke down into an all out melee with Karrion Kross and Bobby Lashley squaring up on the outside while B-Fab and Scarlett also got after each other. The match was solid — Angelo Dawkins looks great these days — but it really turned fun when everything broke down. AOP won the match thanks to Kross taking out Lashley with a chair on the post and Montez Ford getting distracted trying to do something about it. This isn’t over, not yet by a long shot.

They did an angle where Dakota Kai was shown being taken to the trainer’s room. She claimed Damage CTRL attacked her, although we never saw as much, and Bayley came to her side, apologizing for not believing her. Kai said it was fine, and the two of them are going to make their former group pay. I don’t know if it’s where they’re going, but this absolutely felt like a set up for Kai to turn on Bayley too. There’s still plenty of time until WrestleMania.

This show was taped, and they didn’t want to do too much, and it felt that way.

Grade: D+

