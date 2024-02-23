WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 takes place early Saturday morning (Sat., Feb. 24) from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

The event begins at 4 am ET with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 5 am ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

WWE has multiple surprises planned for Elimination Chamber in Australia

On the surface, the winners at Elimination Chamber seem fairly predictable. However, WWE has multiple surprises planned for this event. Here is Triple H saying as much during an interview this week on Xav & Michelle for Breakfast:

“You can expect surprises...and here, [to] fill the stadium, I need to say nothing more than Rhea Ripley is going to be there.”

The Rock will not be one of WWE’s surprises in Australia, but as Triple H indicates above, that’s just fine because local hero Rhea Ripley is the star attraction on this show.

Ripley is defending the Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber, and this could be one of the rare WWE PLE’s that has a one-on-one women’s match in the main event. Nia Jax has not lost a singles match since returning to WWE last September, so WWE has done a solid job of building up a title match where both competitors are nearly invincible ass-kickers.

It’s unlikely that a Jax victory is one of the surprises WWE has planned for this card. This has to be Rhea Ripley’s night to shine in Australia, and she will lock in her spot in a top match at WrestleMania after she finally vanquishes Jax.

Now, are the fans in Perth so smitten with Rhea that they will even cheer for Dominik Mysterio if he shows up to assist her at some point? I sure hope we’ll find out the answer to that question.

The rest of the card

Here are the remaining five segments that are currently advertised for Elimination Chamber:

Women’s Elimination Chamber: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Naomi vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Tiffany Stratton

Here are the rules for an Elimination Chamber match:

Two wrestlers will start the match in the ring, with the four remaining competitors locked in separate pods located at the corners of the chamber. Every three to five minutes, one pod will be opened at random and the wrestler inside will join the match. This continues until all four pods have been unlocked. Pin falls and submissions can occur at any time, and the last wrestler left standing after the other five are eliminated is the winner.

The winner of this match earns a title shot against the Women’s World Champion (Ripley or Jax) at WrestleMania 40. Becky Lynch stands out as the clear favorite, as WWE has pretty clearly been saving a Ripley vs. Lynch match for WrestleMania for quite some time.

Belair is another mainstay in WrestleMania title matches, so she can’t be ruled out either. It will be interesting to see how WWE eliminates her from the match if she doesn’t win, as Bianca rarely takes falls.

The other four competitors are all long shots, especially SmackDown newcomer Tiffany Stratton.

Men’s Elimination Chamber: Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. LA Knight

The winner of this chamber match earns a title shot at WrestleMania 40 against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Logan Paul and Kevin Owens have their own feud going on, so they will likely play a role in each other’s downfall inside the chamber.

Lashley’s enemies list includes The Final Testament stable, so AOP and Karrion Kross might be planning to screw him over here, just like they did at Royal Rumble.

That leaves Orton, McIntyre, and Knight as the favorites to win. Orton is always a safe bet when it comes to being pushed at a world title level, but McIntyre is doing the best work of his career right now as a heel troll. If the goal is to match Seth up with the best heel, then Drew has to be the guy. However, McIntyre may have his own WrestleMania feud brewing with Sami Zayn, which could work against him here.

The Grayson Waller Effect with special guests Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Grayson Waller is another Australian star who WWE booked on this card, and he’ll get to interview Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as they look ahead to WrestleMania 40. The Rock and Roman Reigns won’t be in the building, so perhaps this segment will instead see some involvement from Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Paul Heyman, and/or Solo Sikoa. A lot of folks are pointing at this segment as one where WWE could drop one of its surprises.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate

Dunne is on a hot streak after ditching the BUTCH moniker and joining up with Bate. Meanwhile, Finn Balor and Damian Priest have been resilient champions, successfully defending the belts against teams like Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso, Street Profits, The Creeds, and DIY. Can The Judgment Day hold onto the belts for another month, so that R-Truth can take it away from them at WrestleMania 40?

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell (pre-show)

There isn’t much of a story here other than Indi Hartwell is another Australian booked on the show. She and LeRae appear to be massive underdogs in kayfabe, but this could be a night of surprises, so anything is possible.

Summary

Elimination Chamber has major implications for WrestleMania 40, as this event will establish at least two more major title matches for the biggest pro wrestling card of the year. On top of that, this event is about giving the Australia audience what they want in the form of Rhea Ripley in a main event level fight as a defending champion. The Rock and Roman Reigns won’t be there, but it sounds like WWE has multiple surprises planned to make everyone forget about the Tribal Chiefs for one night.

What will you be looking for at Elimination Chamber?