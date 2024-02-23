WWE announces The Rock’s next live appearance, which is definitely not at Elimination Chamber

The Rock showed up live on SmackDown last week to officially join The Bloodline and also talk down to all of the fat, herpes-ridden, trailer park trash wrestling fans in Utah as if it was 1999 all over again.

Since then, The Rock has denied that he’ll be in Australia for Saturday morning’s (Feb. 24) Elimination Chamber event, though he at least left the door open to fly down there mid-show if Cody Rhodes or his little girlfriend talk trash about him on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Triple H made The Rock’s absence from Australia even clearer than that, outright saying The Great One won’t be there, period. Even so, some wrestling fans remain convinced that The Rock is showing up at Elimination Chamber.

With that in mind, WWE has announced The Rock’s next live appearance for the company will happen next Friday night on the March 1 episode of SmackDown on FOX:

He’s not going to be at Elimination Chamber in Australia, folks. But he’ll be at SmackDown next week in Arizona.

Right?