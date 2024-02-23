It was just one month ago when there was a lot of uncertainty about Seth Rollins’ status for WrestleMania 40, following the news that he suffered a torn MCL and partially torn meniscus in a match on Raw against Jinder Mahal. Now here we are a few weeks later, and Seth might actually be the busiest star at WrestleMania weekend.

First, we know that the winner of the men’s Elimination Chamber match tomorrow morning (Feb. 24) will earn a match for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Rollins currently holds that belt, so as long as Damian Priest doesn’t cash in the Money in the Bank contract on him before WrestleMania, there’s at least one match for Seth at the biggest pro wrestling event of the year.

Second, this month’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference heavily teased a tag team match of Rollins and Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock and Roman Reigns. That one is still up in the air, but The Rock is definitely competing in a WrestleMania match, and that’s one of the more likely candidates at the moment. If that’s how it plays out, then Seth, Cody, and Roman will all pull double duty on WrestleMania weekend.

With all of that in mind, Rollins was just asked about his WrestleMania plans in an interview with Submission Radio, and he sounds to me like a guy who is planning to work two matches in Philadelphia on the weekend of Apr. 6 and Apr. 7:

“I don’t know how the cards are gonna fall. I don’t know which way the chips are gonna go. I’m open to doing whatever is gonna be the best, right? Whatever is gonna be the biggest thing we can possibly do. I really want to give this championship the showcase that it deserves, and if that means pulling double duty, if that means putting it on the line against The Rock or Roman or whoever, I don’t care. I don’t care what it is. I want to give this thing what it deserves. I want to prop it up as much as possible. But I also want to do the biggest possible thing we can do. So we’ll see how this thing plays out, man. There’s tons of different ways it could go, and I’m stoked to see what the ride’s gonna look like.”

Seth wants to do the biggest thing possible at WrestleMania 40. The best way to deliver on that goal is to fight The Rock in a tag team match on one night of WrestleMania, and to defend the World Heavyweight Championship on the other night.

Do you think that’s what will happen, Cagesiders, or will Seth’s WrestleMania story take another big turn before then?