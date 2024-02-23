R-Truth flew to Austria instead of Australia

The WWE crew is in Perth, Australia, right now ahead of Saturday morning’s Elimination Chamber 2024 event in Optus Stadium.

The Judgment Day has a major presence on the show, with Rhea Ripley set to defend the Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax in the main event, while Finn Balor and Damian Priest are scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the undercard against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Needless to say, R-Truth also wants to be there to support his stablemates. Unfortunately for Truth, he accidentally flew to Austria instead of Australia.

Here he is wondering where everybody’s at:

After seeing that nobody is there, Truth quickly concludes that it’s time to fly back home. Who knows what happens next, but maybe he’ll find his way to the right location in time for Elimination Chamber after all.

Did Truth’s antics get a laugh out of you on this one, Cagesiders?