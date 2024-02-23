During an Elimination Chamber press event outside Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, WWE announcers Michael Cole and Corey Graves had the following exchange about pirates disrupting plans for transporting the massive chamber structure to the land down under:

Cole: “This is a structure which took over a month to get here. Originally, it was supposed to ship through the Suez Canal, but pirates made sure that didn’t happen. So it was sent to Miami. It was then shipped by truck to Los Angeles, put on a ship to Sydney, sent on a train over here to Perth. And now the Elimination Chamber is being constructed as we speak, right behind us in the stadium here in Perth.” Graves: “Did you say pirates, Cole?” Cole: “Yes, pirates in the Suez Canal.” Graves: “We had to endure actual piracy to get here to Perth.”

Maybe next time WWE should find a way to transport the chamber to Australia through Pittsburgh if they want to deal with Pirates that are much easier to beat.

What’s your reaction to Cole’s pirate story, Cagesiders?