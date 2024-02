WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV), Peacock, and WWE Network tomorrow morning (Sat., Feb. 24, 2024) with the show that bridges the gap to WrestleMania, the Elimination Chamber extravaganza, emanating from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Because they’re across the world, the show will be starting at odd hours here stateside.

The event will get rolling at 4 am ET — yes, that’s right, that would be 4 in the morning — with the free Kickoff show, which runs for one hour on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 5 am ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Here’s the card for the show: