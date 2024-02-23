Logan Paul got lucky at last month’s Royal Rumble event and retained the United States championship against Kevin Owens via disqualification.

The two men will meet up again Saturday morning (Feb. 24) at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, as part of the men’s Elimination Chamber match. But fists were already flying between them at a WWE press event outside the venue.

Here is the YouTube douchebag on stage antagonizing Owens with his terrible PRIME energy drink. Owens responds by slapping the drink away. Triple H and Randy Orton then move in to separate the two men as they begin to lay hands on each other:

There’s been a lot of speculation about a WrestleMania 40 match between Logan Paul and megastar LA Knight, but this angle serves as a reminder there’s at least a chance the Paul / Owens feud will culminate at the biggest wrestling show of the year.

Do you think Kevin Owens will eliminate Logan Paul inside the chamber on Saturday? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.